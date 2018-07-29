Country Pastor: Tough love is needed sometimes

But that day, my mom deviated from her usual manner. I had gotten myself into quite a pickle. At that time I had been studying ballet and like many in the dance world in the 1990's I was obsessed with my weight, working myself into a bad case of discontent and body dysmorphia. My mother saw that I needed some tough love. And it worked. I came to. I saw sweet reason. The Lord`also speaks to us sharply, "Why do you say, O Jacob...my way is hid from the Lord? Have you not known? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of ends of the earth. He does not faint or grow weary ... those who wait for the Lord ... shall mount up with wings like eagles." (Isaiah 40)

Israel was surrounded by hostile nations. Destruction was everywhere. But even more, Israel was both sinning and sinned against, "all we like sheep have gone astray." Israel correctly reckoned that all was lost, but then erroneously built on that, concluding that there was no hope, no future. God disagrees. As one theologian said, "God is the only Protestant." In response to our wretchedness, God says, "I, I am He who blots out your transgressions for my own sake, and I will not remember your sins." To demonstrate this, God sent his only begotten son Jesus to die on a cross and be raised on the third day.

In Isaiah 49:14, we read "But Zion said, 'The Lord has forsaken me, my Lord has forgotten me.' Can a woman forget her nursing child that she should have no compassion on the son of her womb, even these may forget yet I will not forget you, Look! I have graven you on the palms of my hands ... your builders outstrip your destroyers ... Lift up your eyes! they (your children) all gather; they come to you."'

Too often we read these verses as merely an anodyne but they are far more: they are defiance and sharp protest. When John the Baptist says, "Look, the lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world," it is protest. We say to ourselves "Game over!" but the Lord will have none of it. He set the foundations of the earth, he stretched out the heavens. We think the problems of mankind are too hard, impossible. We think wrong. God says, "my thoughts are not your thoughts" (Isaiah 55). Look to the Lord Jesus if you doubt, and rethink! "Fear not ... peace on earth, good will to men," said the angel, in other words, "Snap out of it!"