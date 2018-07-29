COUNTRY PASTOR: Gotta get away

Now, I'm not suggesting that you put an altar in that Winnebago, or a pulpit in that fishing boat. And please don't light a bunch of candles in that hotel room. But don't leave God behind, just because you're away from your usual church home. We have one great advantage that the Israelites didn't have, places of worship just about everywhere we might go on a vacation.

When you are away this summer, or whenever you are away from your church home, make a point to worship with the people of those communities. Most of the National Parks have worship services right on the grounds; you only need to ask a ranger to get the details. Most campgrounds have a listing of local worship services, as do most hotels. If they don't, check out

the yellow pages. Even cruise ships have worship services on board. We as Americans are truly

blessed to be able to worship openly. And I haven't come across any Christian churches that

don't want visitors. This can be a great opportunity for you and your family. You may be able

to have great conversations following a worship service in another congregation. "Why do they

do things the way they do?" "Why don't we do that?" "What does that mean?"

Worshipping while you are on vacation shows your family the importance of worship and fellowship with other Christians. This is something your children will never forget.

Another benefit of visiting other churches while you are away, is that you can improve worship at your home congregation. No, I don't mean your church is better when you're gone. Your church can be better when you return. When you visit other churches, you will see what it is like to be a stranger. How welcome did you feel in each congregation? Were people friendly? How easy was it to find out when and where their worship took place? How easily could you find your way around in the building they worshipped in? You will ask these, and many other questions, at each new worship experience. When you get back to your home congregation, look at it like you did the congregations on vacation.

What is it like to be a "visitor" to your congregation here in Pierce County? We have a lot of visitors in this area during the summer. Along with showing them the beautiful bluffs, the flowing rivers, and the wonderful cheese, let's show them a warm and welcoming smile and the love of Jesus Christ. Let's make each of our congregations as welcoming as our God would like them to be.

We all can grow in faith and knowledge by attending worship while we are away. God will never desert us, no matter how far we may travel. If you want an example of this, check out the book of Jonah in the Bible. We can run, but we can't hide. God's grace will win in the end.

If you do not belong to a congregation in this area, please check out the churches you see

in this paper. They all want you to come for a visit, and so does God.