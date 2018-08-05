COUNTRY PASTOR: Built on a rock that will not fail

Back then the church members were British subjects of the King. They eventually became sorted into both Tories and Patriots. Members fought in battles that turned the Revolutionary War.

Later, the Civil War tore at the fabric of the membership again; some members were for the Union and many the Confederacy. (The balcony benches in the picture were for slaves).

In the 20th century, members worked in the local factories that built most of America's furniture. Then the factories closed.

They also worked in large cotton mills to weave our nation's cloth, until the factories closed.

Poverty and Bluegrass. Tarheel Basketball and stock car races. Boisterous change after change. Two-and-a-half centuries of tumultuous change.

And through it all, St. Paul's Lutheran has worshipped and served. Currently they have a ministry for toddlers and moms which meets several times a week.

I take inspiration from this congregation. It is a living testimony to how Jesus described the Christian Church as built on a rock that will not fail. However, if that foundation is our own pride and selfish wisdom we aren't fit to be of service.

If our Rock is the Lord we know in and through Jesus, we have much to give.

The Lord created beautiful Pierce County and the Lord planted the Church here. May we respond to these gifts with lives of generosity and caring love.

Enjoy the second half of summer y'all!