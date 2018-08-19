COUNTRY PASTOR: Good and edifying words

Spirit by the way you live. Remember, he has identified you as his own, guaranteeing that you

will be saved on the day of redemption. Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and

slander, as well as all types of evil behavior. Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted,

forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you." (Ephesians 4:29—32, NLT)

The above verses speak of two ways to speak—"foul or abusive words" or words that are

"helpful" and encouraging. We all know the pain of being cut down by someone's words as well

as the blessing of being encouraged by the words of another.

Among the more nasty things a tongue can be told to do is gossip. Gossip is especially nasty

because you can never completely repair the damage it does.

One day a lady shared a bit of "untruth" about her neighbor. Within a few days, the whole

community knew the story. The person who was the center of this gossip was deeply hurt and

offended.

Eventually, the woman who spread the gossip learned her story was completely untrue. She was heartbroken and went to her pastor to find out what she could do to undo the harm. The pastor advised her to go to the store and purchase a feather pillow and then on her way home

to open the pillow and drop its feathers, one by one along the road.

The woman was a bit puzzled by this advice, but she did what the pastor asked.

The next day the pastor told her, "Today, go and collect all those feathers you dropped yesterday and bring them here."

The woman followed the path she had walked on the day before discovering that the wind had

blown all the feathers away. She searched for a long time but was only able to bring three feathers back to the pastor.

The pastor instructed her, "It's easy to drop careless words—but it is impossible to take them

back. It doesn't take much to spread a rumor, but once you do you can never completely undo the damage." Of course, asking forgiveness is certainly the appropriate thing to do—but even that does not totally undo the damage.

Anyone can often stop gossip dead in its tracks by speaking up for the person who is being

maligned. Pastor Alan Redpath once formed a "mutual encouragement group" in one of his pastorates. The members agreed to a simple formula that was to be applied before speaking of

any person or bit of news:

T—Is it true?

H—Is it helpful?

I—Is it inspiring?

N—Is it necessary?

K—Is it kind?

A good formula for each of us! If what I am about to say does not pass those tests, it would be

best to not say anything!

May God help us to be people who use our speech to build up and not to tear down. In so doing

His name will be glorified!