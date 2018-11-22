Country Pastor column: Pesky pup pilfers pecan pie

Mom's macular degeneration had recently caused blindness so she wouldn't be cooking anymore. So, these two very last pies were on the kitchen counter, smelling delicious, while we ate turkey in the next room. Then there was a noise from the kitchen. My sister jumped up and ran. "Bad dog!"

BAD DOG!! Oh no! Disaster. Her evil Labrador, Otis, had licked and snarfed large parts of both pies and one had fallen on the floor. I descended into a sullen resentful state of mind and felt lousy. Thanksgiving was over. Anti-gratitude set in.

I've heard for years that an "attitude of gratitude" is a great thing, kind of like "a stitch in time saves nine." These ideas make sense, but are hardly awe-inspiring. But this week I read how the Harvard Medical School and other universities have been doing studies on how gratitude changes brain chemistry for the better and how good cholesterol goes up and bad cholesterol goes down in people who make daily gratitude lists. These, and other positive health benefits, are actually measurable and repeatable! Even biology is encouraging us to practice giving thanks. Thanksgiving makes sense.

Jesus practiced it. On good days and on the worst. For instance, when he and his friends gathered for "the Last Supper" danger was in the air. Opposition was rapidly building against him and one of his own left the gathering to betray him. And yet, "He gave thanks," broke the bread, shared the wine, and even led the singing of a hymn (Mark 14). Gratitude was deep in him, part of his legacy to us.

Thank you Jesus.

So friends, have a grateful Thanksgiving. Enjoy knowing it strengthens you, body and soul. And watch out for Otis!