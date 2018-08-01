Street Tacos hit the roads of Red Wing

Dissatisfied with the fastfood option, he took matters into his own hands. It took three months for him to get his truck up and running. One month after opening, Larios and his daughter, Montserrat, are eager to welcome new customers.

Street Tacos is the newest truck in town. Serving the Red Wing area, stationed frequently on Old West Main Street, Larios whips up fresh tacos fact. During the week, the truck is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The options to top your taco also are made from scratch. The secret recipe for marinating the pork, beef and chicken is made from only the freshest of ingredients, he said. The signature filling at Street Tacos is barbacoa, but you can't go wrong with whatever you choose.

If you're not in the mood for a taco, not to worry. Try a burrito, torta or quesadilla at this bright yellow truck.