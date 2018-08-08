Get your pressure canner tested

canners should be tested every year to make sure they are working properly. Even brand

new gauges should be tested!

The Pierce County UW-Extension Office offers dial gauge testing, free of charge. The dial

gauge is tested against a calibrated reference gauge to determine accuracy. Only the lid of

your canner needs to be brought in. Gauges testing +2 psi of the target pressure of 6 psi or

11 psi can be safely used at home.

New for 2018! Open hours for pressure lid testing! Stop in on any of the following dates to

have your pressure canner lid tested, with no appointment necessary. There will also be

informational materials available and staff on hand to answer any questions.

• Tuesday, Aug. 14 (1-3 p.m.)

• Tuesday, Aug. 28 (1-3 p.m.)

• Tuesday, Sept 11 (1-3 p.m.)

Additionally, you can schedule an appointment to have your canner lid tested. To do so, call the Pierce County UW-Extension Office at 715-273-6781. You can also drop your lid off, and we will test it and call you when it is ready to be picked up.

The UW-Extension office is located in the Courthouse Annex, at 432 W. Main St., Ellsworth. If you have any questions, contact Katie Feuerhelm, Family Living Educator, at 715-273-6781 or kathryn.feuerhelm@ces.uwex.edu.