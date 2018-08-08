Get your pressure canner tested
It is time to start thinking about fall canning season! Now is a good time to check over any
pressure canner you may use to make sure that it is working properly. The dial gauges on
canners should be tested every year to make sure they are working properly. Even brand
new gauges should be tested!
The Pierce County UW-Extension Office offers dial gauge testing, free of charge. The dial
gauge is tested against a calibrated reference gauge to determine accuracy. Only the lid of
your canner needs to be brought in. Gauges testing +2 psi of the target pressure of 6 psi or
11 psi can be safely used at home.
New for 2018! Open hours for pressure lid testing! Stop in on any of the following dates to
have your pressure canner lid tested, with no appointment necessary. There will also be
informational materials available and staff on hand to answer any questions.
• Tuesday, Aug. 14 (1-3 p.m.)
• Tuesday, Aug. 28 (1-3 p.m.)
• Tuesday, Sept 11 (1-3 p.m.)
Additionally, you can schedule an appointment to have your canner lid tested. To do so, call the Pierce County UW-Extension Office at 715-273-6781. You can also drop your lid off, and we will test it and call you when it is ready to be picked up.
The UW-Extension office is located in the Courthouse Annex, at 432 W. Main St., Ellsworth. If you have any questions, contact Katie Feuerhelm, Family Living Educator, at 715-273-6781 or kathryn.feuerhelm@ces.uwex.edu.