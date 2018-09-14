Search
    Healthier Together survey: They want to hear from you, deadline Sept. 21

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 12:44 p.m.

    Over the past couple of years, Healthier Together Pierce and St. Croix Counties has been working to improve the health of our communities in the areas of mental health, alcohol abuse, and obesity through nutrition and physical activity.

    Three years ago, many community members took a survey to help shape these priorities through our Community Health Needs Assessment. It is now time to revisit our health priorities and complete another community health survey.

    We are interested in hearing from all community members regarding their thoughts on the health of our community and what they feel are priority health issues. Please take our survey by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HealthierTogether2018

    If you require a paper copy of the survey please call Pierce County Health Department at 715-273-6755 and request that a paper copy is mailed to you along with a return, stamped envelope. All surveys need to be completed by Sept. 21.

    Thank you for providing input and for helping to make our community a healthy place to live!

    Submitted by Pierce County Public Health Director/Health Officer AZ Snyder

    Explore related topics:lifestylehealthHealthier Togetherpierce countyst. Croix Countysurvey
    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1068
