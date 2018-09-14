Three years ago, many community members took a survey to help shape these priorities through our Community Health Needs Assessment. It is now time to revisit our health priorities and complete another community health survey.

We are interested in hearing from all community members regarding their thoughts on the health of our community and what they feel are priority health issues. Please take our survey by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HealthierTogether2018

If you require a paper copy of the survey please call Pierce County Health Department at 715-273-6755 and request that a paper copy is mailed to you along with a return, stamped envelope. All surveys need to be completed by Sept. 21.

Thank you for providing input and for helping to make our community a healthy place to live!

Submitted by Pierce County Public Health Director/Health Officer AZ Snyder