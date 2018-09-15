Manure spill in Town of Rush River; consider testing well water
St. Croix County Public Health and Community Development have learned of a manure spill
reported in the Town of Rush River on Sept. 11, 2018. The reported spill occurred at 2061 30th Ave., Baldwin, which is a half mile from the Rush River.
The area is sparsely populated and there are no wells within a short distance of the spill location. However, this area has several sinkholes that could be a conduit to groundwater. Residents who are concerned should consider testing their well water for bacteria.
Regardless of any specific concerns, St. Croix County Public Health and Community Development recommend that property owners test their wells on an annual basis for bacteria
and nitrates. Well water should also be tested if you notice any changes in the taste, odor or
appearance of your private drinking water.
The cost of testing your water for bacteria and nitrates is approximately $20 for each type of
test. You can get a water test kit with directions on how to collect a water sample at the
Government Center Community Development office, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, or at
Public Health at the St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond. For
more information, call Public Health at 715-246-8330.