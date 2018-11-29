Elmwood area resident Amy Luther is one of 24 dementia care specialists throughout the state which covers 34 of Wisconsin's 72 counties; three of the specialists are based in tribal areas. The state-funded positions are part of an increased focus by the state to address a growing dementia issue.

The state estimates that the population of people with dementia will reach 200,000 by 2035. In Pierce, it is expected that 20 to 30 percent of the population will be over 60 by 2035, with the dementia population doubling as a result.

Dementia care specialists like Luther offer specific dementia services through counties' aging and disability resource centers. The services span connecting patients to suitable care services, conducting memory screenings and working to improve public education on dementia.

"I think a lot of people have the fear, knowing the stigma [surrounding memory issues,]" Luther said. "Having a person dedicated to this cause within our [Aging and Disability Resource Center] is good."

Several communities had reached out to Pierce's ADRC for increased dementia support before the office received the state funding for Luther's position, said Heather Conway, the office's manager.

"We realized we needed a staff person who can focus solely on the needs of communities and their families,]" she said.

State effort on the county level

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services first implemented the dementia care specialists in 2013 as a pilot program. The idea was to tackle dementia throughout the state, by funding dementia-specific positions in various counties.

The program focuses on the issue in three ways, said the program's creator Kristin Felten, a dementia specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Office on Aging.

The three-pronged goal is to make counties' ADRC offices capable of handling dementia issues; help develop "dementia care communities" in areas; and provide dementia care programs, one-on-one consultation and support with families.

"We wanted to focus on providing those resources in the community," Felten said.

Before the state-funded program, counties would need to fund a dementia-focused specialist on their own. Conway said that wasn't a possibility for Pierce County.

"It would not have been feasible, there just was not enough money," she said.

Conway thought that Pierce County's smaller size, compared to some Wisconsin counties, would make it unlikely to receive the state funding. It almost dissuaded her from applying, she admitted.

Pierce County was one of five different counties, out of 16 applicants, that ultimately received the funding to bring on a dementia specialist in May, Conway said.

"We have certainly been working in the area of dementia for years, but it has increased in the last couple of years," she said. "This is the first [dementia specific] position."

Since starting, Luther has met with various groups and communities to assist their dementia populations.

Before this position, she worked for the last 15 years in Spring Valley, where she opened Valley Villas Assisted Living and received her music therapy degree from University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. Before working in Spring Valley, she had other positions working at organizations like Comforts of Home, a memory care organization.

"I've always had a strong interest in memory loss and caring for people," Luther said. "I've felt that I have always had the ability to connect well with those people and have a genuine interest in their well being."