Top 10 stories of 2016

The fate of a Prescott woman who gunned down her boyfriend captivated readers in 2016 when her case went to trial last summer in Pierce County.

2. Large scale search preceded discovery of missing woman’s body

Days of searching for a missing Wisconsin woman came to a tragic ending in March.

3. Puppy mill case turned up squalor, criminal charges

A five-day jury trial awaits the 68-year-old Pierce County man accused of running a puppy mill that was raided by authorities in 2016.

4. New county jail, sheriff’s dept. break ground

After decades of debate and deliberation, Pierce County officials broke ground for a new sheriff’s department and jail facility March 24 at 555 Overlook Drive near Shopko in Ellsworth. Occupancy is projected for July 2017.

5. Four districts pass referenda

In 2016, four districts in Pierce County passed referenda ranging from a new building to digging deep to pay operational and maintenance costs.

6. Small town politics heat up Bay City

The Jan. 11 caucus at Bay City Village Hall will see at least three newcomers hoping to get on the April 4 ballot for village board positions.

7. Kari Milberg cleared of all charges from 2013 crash

In June, a Pierce County jury acquitted the Centuria woman accused of texting in the moments leading to a crash that killed her daughter and two nieces in December 2013.

8. Depressed oil prices hit sand mines

Fairmount Santrol announced Thursday, April 14 that approximately 55 workers at three sand facilities in Wisconsin -- Hager City, Maiden Rock and Menomonie -- would be laid off effective immediately.

9. Scott Walker is all ears in Elmwood

Gov. Scott Walker visited the Elmwood Auditorium Tuesday, May 31 for an invite-only listening session as part of his “2020 Vision Project,” an effort to reconnect with voters across the state.

10. Village hall completed despite opposition

The first Maiden Rock Village Board meeting was held in the new village hall in December, but not before months of controversy pitted neighbors against neighbors who disputed the location -- and some the necessity -- of the new hall.