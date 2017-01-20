According to a complaint filed in Goodhue County District Court:

Patrol Sgt. Jason Johnson was dispatched to 903 W. Fourth St. to serve papers to Salvatore Thomas Stella, 40. Johnson radioed for assistance shortly after arriving at the house after allegedly being knocked to the floor.

A responding Red Wing police officer said he was approached by Stella who came running outside and said, "He attacked me!" The officer reportedly ordered Stella to the ground and he complied.

Johnson was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with facial and skull injuries, according to the complaint. The Sheriff's Office said Thursday he was released from the hospital and is recovering.

Kay Vaughn, identified as Stella's mother, allegedly told officers Stella was being "less than cooperative," and that she had found Johnson face down and bleeding after Stella had "snapped."

Officers said Johnson appeared to be in shock and was slightly disoriented. They noted his face was swollen and he had a 2-inch gash on his head plus a broken nose.

Johnson said he remembered telling Stella he needed to leave the residence after serving two civil papers and then apparently was knocked unconscious after handing the first packet. The next thing Johnson said he remembered was being in a headlock on the floor with Stella on top of him.

Stella is being held in Goodhue County Jail facing felony charges of third- and fourth-degree assault, as well as fifth-degree assault and obstructing the legal process with force, both gross misdemeanors. The felony charges each carry a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Bail was set Friday at $250,000. Stella is scheduled to make his first court appearance Feb. 3.