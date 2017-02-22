Too good to last: Region braces for winter storm

Much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs, as well as western Wisconsin were included in an updated winter storm watch Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Likely snowfall totals from noon Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the weather service:

•Cannon Falls: 11 inches

•Cottage Grove: 11 inches

•Ellsworth: 10 inches

•Farmington: 12 inches

•Hastings: 11 inches

•Hudson: 11 inches

•New Richmond: 11 inches

•Red Wing: 10 inches

•River Falls: 11 inches

•Woodbury: 11 inches

Strong winds also are expected Friday morning and afternoon with gusts as high as 40 mph, the weather service says. Friday commutes will see significant impacts.