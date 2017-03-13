Christiansen remembered after one year with balloon release

The balloon release ceremony included loved ones of all ages who let the strings go after a countdown, shouting, "We love you Marya."

Cars on the highway honked as they passed by and watched the orange and green balloons float into the sky. While the weather conditions may not have been ideal for everyone to make it to the event, over 25 people attended to honor Christiansen and show their support.

"Anything for her," Steve Christiansen, Marya's father said.

After releasing the balloons, loved ones who brought flowers picked petals off, dropping them into the Mississippi River.

March 12 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Christiansen. The mother of two was last seen at 2:30 a.m. after spending time in Red Wing with friends. Her body was recovered off Highway 63 near Lloyd Spriggle Bridge, where her memorial site is located today. Close friends and family members make the effort to get together to remember Christiansen on her birthday and Mother's Day every year, too.