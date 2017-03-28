Getting to know who's on the ballot

Bay City Village Board (village president and two trustee seats)

Ellsworth Village Board (three trustee seats)

Ellsworth Town Board (one town supervisor seat)

Elmwood Village Board (three trustee seats)

Isabelle Town Board (one town supervisor seat)

Oak Grove Town Board (town chair, town clerk, town treasurer)

Plum City School Board (two board seats)

Trenton Town Board (board chair)

In the other races, the number of candidates for each seat doesn’t exceed the number of open slots on the boards.

Those who responded have their answers recorded below.

Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Each candidate was asked two questions:

If you are a challenger, explain how and why you chose to run for office and what areas particularly interest you. If you are an incumbent, discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term. Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board which you feel to be important.

Three incumbents are seeking to be re-elected on the Bay City Village Board. Three challengers will run as write-in candidates. Incumbent Village President Jim Turvaville and incumbent Trustee Jesse Hohmann did not return questionnaires.

Position: Board President

Age: 68

Address: W6529 Oak Hill Road, Bay City

Occupation: Retired. Business experience: Owner and executive producer for Commercial Production Services, Minneapolis. A film production company with over 20 years in business. Prior to that, I held positions of management in other organizations for 15 years before forming my own company.

Family: Sarah Holmgren

Prior offices: No elected offices held. I was a member of the Village Enhancement Committee 2005-2007, and a member of the Village Planning Committee in 2006 and 2007. Resigned due to illness/treatments.

The current board president voted “yes” to spend our tax dollars on a trail through wetlands that were under water for most of 2016. I'm tired of seeing people vilified in an attempt to justify taking their land. He’s spent $24,954.35 on legal fees in 2016, and voted “yes” to continue spending in 2017. When asked why, he say’s it’s to make Bay City a better place? I decided to run because I think the current president is incompetent, and I'm tired of seeing my taxes used so people can fish, drink and dump trash on somebody's private property. If elected, I’ll stop this waste of our tax dollars. On Jan. 11, 2017, James Turvaville, Jesse Hohman and Jon Eberperger voted “yes” to continue spending our tax dollars on “Litigation, and any Potential Appeals” in the condemnation/eminent domain proceedings against a decent, law-abiding resident. I’m sorry, but I can’t think of any issues that might be more important than this wasting of our tax dollars. The Village of Bay City can’t afford to allow these three men to remain in office. There is a webpage with additional initiatives that the three opposition candidates will work towards, go to betterbaycity.com to read our initiatives. Don’t hesitate to let us know what you think.

Position: Bay City trustee

Age: 71

Address: W6331 Main St., Bay City

Occupation: Retired

Family: Two sons, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren

Prior elected offices: Village trustee #1 since 2009

Civic involvement: American Legion, 40 et 8, 25-year member of Bay City Fire & Rescue, avid Packers and Bay City Bombers fan.

I served on the Planning Commission from 1995 until being elected to the trustee seat on the village board. During my time on the Planning Commission, we saw sewer and water brought to the village, improvements to Saratoga Park and the village campground. Dredging at the entrance to the harbor in the campground; upgrading of the sewer treatment plant; getting the hiking trail completed in a manner to the approval of all parties; and try to attract more businesses to Bay City related to tourism.

Position: Village Trustee, Seat #1

Age: 63

Address: W6538 Market St., Bay City

Occupation: Artist, photographer

Family: Single

Elected offices: None

Civic involvement: Plan Commission, University of Wisconsin-Stout Arts Board, Habitat Committee for Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance, youth baseball/softball coach.

I am running for village trustee because I think it is my responsibility to run. I think it is important for us all to contribute to our community. I can bring new ideas and a different approach to how our local government is run. I know Bay City can be a better community and that is also why I am running. A good local government is essential in creating an atmosphere where people can be involved in the important decisions the village needs to make. The more input, the better the decision. It really is as simple as that. Most importantly the village must be run efficiently in its maintenance and how our tax dollars are spent. Another thing that I can do in the village to make it better is to work to bring in new businesses that will make Bay City a better place to live. I want to hear from residents about our Village Park/Campground. I think it can be better. There is a lot we can do if we just make up our minds to do it.

Position: Village Board Trustee #3.

Age: 66

Address: W6502 Market St., Bay City

Occupation: Property management. Retired, 36 years with Red Wing Shoe Company.

Family: Son; Michael and two grandchildren.

Prior elected office: Bay City Village Trustee (2003-2005)

Civic involvement: Bay City Fire Department, first responder, Bay City Festival, Boy Scouts of America

I am running because it is time for a change in our local government. My opponent in this election has been on the board for over 30 years. It is time for new leadership and new ideas. I know Bay City can do better. I also want to see better management of the village's tax dollars. One of the issues I will work to change is how our local government operates. People must be welcomed at meetings and their voices must be heard. Our current Village Board does not welcome debate. I will change that if elected. I will also make the noise issues in the village a top priority. The trains, planes and automobiles that travel through and around Bay City must be more respectful. It really is time for a change.

Gordon Borner and Brian O’Connell are both running for the supervisor position vacated by Mark Erlandson.

Position: Ellsworth Town Supervisor

Age: 67

Address: W6575 630th Ave., Beldenville

Occupation: Owner and broker of Gordon Borner Realty LLC

Family: Wife, Julie; three grown children Rhett, Andrew and Coral.

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement: In the past 39 years living in El Paso and Ellsworth townships, I have served on the following boards and as chair of Pierce County Farm Bureau, Pierce County Holstein Association and Zion Covenant Church. I’ve also served as the treasurer of the Republican Party of Pierce County for the past 10 years. I received a Bachelor of Animal Science degree from the University of Minnesota in 1972.

In the past few years, I have felt a duty to serve on my local town board. In my opinion, the current and past members of the Ellsworth Town Board have done an admirable job in their duties in dealing with employees, local issues, the budget and with county and state agencies.

Upon hearing that Mark Erlandson would not seek another term, I decided that this was the right time to seek this position as a town supervisor.

As a former dairy farmer, civic leader and currently operating my own real estate company, I have learned how to deal with people, land issues and budgets by putting in the effort to ensure a proper outcome.

Dealing with conditions of town roads, bridges and equipment will continue to be a challenge for the town board staying within its budget.

Position: Ellsworth Township Supervisor

Age: 67

Address: W5451 450th Ave., Ellsworth

Occupation: Retired

Family: Wife, Kristie; daughter Emily and sons John and Michiel

Prior elected offices: former Pierce County Board Supervisor

Civic involvement: St. Bridget’s Church and Knights of Columbus member

Township government is one of the most local forms of general purpose government in the state of Wisconsin. As such, the decisions that are made and the services that are provided have the greatest direct impact on citizens and property owners. With limited resources, every effort must be made to use these resources, both people, (1.5 FTE) and dollars ($1.1 million annually) to the greatest benefit of residents of Ellsworth Township.

Seeking greater input from residents of the township can insure that the services provided are meeting the needs of the residents. Collaborating with other townships and other entities to maximize these limited resources represents an opportunity that should be pursued in ensure the highest level of services at the least expense to the residents.

2. More can and should be done to interact with the residents of the township. Each meeting of the Town Board is properly placed on an agenda, yet few if any residents ever attend these meetings unless an issue that is on the agenda directly affects the attendee. Being the unit of government that is closest to the people, more effort should be placed on informing residents about township issues and more effort should be placed on seeking advice from residents of the township on budgetary levels and service delivery. Expanded use of the township website and reaching out to residents in other ways can be explored.

Four candidates are seeking three open trustee seats on the Ellsworth Village Board.

Position: Ellsworth trustee

Age: 63

Address: 600 Crest Lane, Ellsworth

Occupation: Retired Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy and retired Security Planner with Nuclear Plants for Department of Military Affairs, WEM

Family: Married to Sue Gulbranson; three daughters and two granddaughters

Prior elected offices: Ellsworth Village Board since 2001 and Pierce County Board Supervisor since 2016

Civic involvement: Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club, Ellsworth Hancock Lodge 229, English Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association

I presently serve on the village board as chairperson of the Salary & Labor Committee, chairperson of the Public Safety Committee, village representative of the Ellsworth Fire Service Association and member of the Village Finance and Streets & Sidewalks committees. While the questions asks for “my” accomplishments, I must defer to the entire board and village staff.

We have open discussions with both the public and staff and then the board votes as a body, not me as an individual. I will continue to be open to issues, listen to all sides, do research and vote as I think is best for the entire village, not just a certain person or group appearing before the board at the time.

One issue the village is presently working through is the Huppert Water Utility. While there have been many problems over the years between affected residents and the private utility owners, the village now has been told by the Department of Natural Resources and Public Service Commission we shall accept this utility and additionally bring it up to state standards.

These mandated improvements come at a large cost which the village is working through at this time. Whatever happens with the cost arrangement, the village will do its best to try and be fair while recognizing the present village water users and our new resident/customers from Huppert Utility joining our water system.

I thank you for past support and ask for your vote April 4.

Position: Ellsworth trustee

Age: 23

Address: 167 Ida St., Ellsworth

Occupation: Passport Club supervisor at Treasure Island; Human Resource Specialist in the Army Reserves

Family: Fiancee, Kelsi Britton; baby due April 8; father, Victor D. Jones and mother, Renee Jones

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement: U.S. Army Reserves

The reason why I chose to run for village trustee is because I wanted to get involved more with the community and politics. I have always had a desire to engage myself more into politics, and once the election was announced, i realized what better time and place to start than right here in Ellsworth.

The plans that I have to make the village of Ellsworth a better place are simple. Listen, listen to the wants and needs of the people. I would have an open door for all the families within the village, to listen to their concerns and demands. I also believe in a strong drive for business development within the village.

The issues I see within the board are actually very minimal. I give kudos to the current incumbents at the jobs they have done. However, I do believe it is time for a new pair of eyes, and a fresh brain to aid in the continuing progress of making the Village of Ellsworth a better home for everyone. To have the same people do the same job again and again to me seems repetitive and useless. The president is limited to two terms and I believe all offices should be the same. This helps instill change and aid with benefiting a municipality of any kind.

Position: Ellsworth trustee

Address: 113 Halls Hill St., Ellsworth

Occupation: Retired

Family: Wife Carolyn, two adult children and two grandchildren

Prior elected offices: Village trustee

Civic involvement: Retired firefighter, American Legion member, former council member at English Lutheran Church.

I have served on all committees over the years (28). I was involved in the purchase/renovation of the present village hall, development of The Cottages of Ellsworth, upgrade of the sewage treatment plant, library remodel, sewer/water/street upgrades, parks upgrades (baseball field, tennis courts at Summit Park), East End park storm water drainage ditch covered, playground equipment upgrades, purchase of two new water towers, purchase of several pieces of street maintenance equipment and squad cars. An important upgrade (finally) to Main Street from Piety Street east to the Highway 63-10 split. We need to keep pressure on Wisconsin Department of Transportation for much needed replacement of Main Street from Piety Street west to Maple Street.

We are presently working on an amicable solution to water main upgrades in the Dar-Ray/Golf Course Lane areas. We are fortunate to have dedicated village employees. I hope to maintain that relationship.

Position: Ellsworth trustee

Age: 65

Address: 303 S. Maple St., Ellsworth

Occupation: Retired from Smead Manufacturing in Hastings, Minn. after 40 years. My last position there was a product engineer.

Family: Wife Vickie; son Ben and his wife, Aira and their children Audie and Greta of St. Michael, Minn.; son Chris and his wife, Jane and their son Bennett of Prescott.

Prior elected offices: I’ve served on the village board since 2003.

Civic involvement: I am a member of St. Francis Parish and a lifetime member of the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club. I was a founding member of the Ellsworth Funsters. I served as a Cub Scout den leader, pack leader and assistant Boy Scout leader. I coached youth sports.

I serve as chairman of the Finance, Water and Sewer and Housing Authority committees. I serve on the Health and License, Salary and Labor, and Solid Waste committees. I am the village’s representative on the Library Board, the library’s Building and Space Committee, the Planning Commission, the Ellsworth Area Industrial Council and the Pierce County Economic Development Committee.

The current board, with the help of village staff and workers, has been able to keep the budget in control, which keeps the village taxes low. I would like to see continued development in retail and housing areas.

Another issue facing the board/municipality is infrastructure. The Public Works Department has done an excellent job of maintaining the current infrastructure. With the state cutting aid to the village and limiting the amount the village can increase the budget, it’s getting hard to even maintain the current streets and water and sewer systems. The board will need to find other sources of funding to finance improvements. The current library is undersized for the population of the village and the number of patrons who use the library.

Six candidates are seeking three open trustee seats: three incumbents and three challengers. Incumbent Michael Hess did not turn in a questionnaire.

Position: Elmwood trustee

Age: 59

Address: 1224 W. Winter Ave., Elmwood

Occupation: Retired

Family: Wife, Mary; two sons, Jordan and Seth

Prior elected offices: Elmwood trustee (incumbent)

Civic involvement: As much as I can.

Rather than list what I did, I have two requests. Get involved in our government. There is too much apathy, anger and misinformation today. Come to meetings and serve on committees so you can become part of the process. Get involved in your community. Meet the many people, young and old.

Position: Elmwood trustee

Age: 33

Address: 316 S. Scott St.., Elmwood

Occupation: Life coach, clerk, housecleaner

Family: Husband, Dustin MacDonald; daughter Kianna, sons Landon and Kamden

Prior elected offices: None

I have always been one who likes to learn new things. Given I’ve lived in Elmwood for 12 years I’d like to know more about how my village works. To create a more open communication between the village hall and the residents. To help make a difference in my community. Having a fresh eye would be good. Upholding all the rules and regulations for everyone in the village.

Position: Elmwood trustee

Age: 38

Address: 140 W. Race Ave., Elmwood

Occupation: Clerk

Family: Husband, Chuck Pfingsten; daughter Rachel and son Carter.

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement: 4-H leader, former Sunday School teacher, Community Club volunteer

I have decided to run for several reasons. 1. To learn about how and why our village is run the way it is. 2. To help create a welcoming board that seems more approachable with resident questions and concerns. 3. To help make sure that safety is a village priority. 4. To help ensure that residents feel informed and heard. I don’t feel there are huge issues that need to be fixed. I just think it’s time for some new people to be on the board. It’s good for a community to have some new views (bodies, blood, people) on the board. Sometimes even the best people can be worn out to the point of needing a break without ever even knowing it.

Position: Elmwood trustee

Address: Elmwood

Occupation: Retired eighth grade schoolteacher, 43.5 years

Family: Husband of 53 years; one adult son

Prior elected offices: Elmwood Village Board 1974-1976; village president 1998-2002 (not elected, village board asked be to fill vacancy. Elected one term after this); village board 2015-2017 (elected).

Civic involvement: Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home Board (36 years, current president); president of Pierce County Economic Development Corporation in the 1990s; Elmwood Planning Commission (25 years); Elmwood Long-range Planning Commission (2008-09); Elmwood Zoning Board of Appeals (2008-2017); organized UFO Days celebration in 1978; presently secretary of Elmwood Enrichment Council; West Cap Board of Directors (10 years); and Wisconsin State Human Relations Committee (late 1970s).

This term I was appointed as chairwoman of the following committees: Police, Buildings & Parks, Licensing and Personnel & Finance. I worked closely with the police chief on the safety and security of our residents. Our Personnel Committee worked to establish a good work environment for our employees and helped them through the operation of the new sewer plant. I am proud to be part of (behind the scenes work) on the new system. As a member of the Zoning Board, it is my responsibility to see that state and village ordinances prevail. Transportation and shared revenues are continually being cut. We need to be creative to keep our infrastructure in working order. Since we work on a tight budget, we need to maximize the effectiveness of our revenues. We need to educate the residents about the misinformation that abounds about the operation of the village. I will continue working to solve the many problems that confront the village and to be actively involved to help our village to prosper. I care about our beautiful village!

Position: Elmwood trustee

Age: 41

Address: 126 S. Scott St., Elmwood

Occupation: Self-employed

Prior elected offices: None

I feel that running for the board was the way to support Elmwood changes better than just talking about it. There has been a lot of talk around the village about many issues, and it’s time for acting on the talk.

Charles Brown and John Grabrick are squaring off for a supervisor position on the Isabelle Town Board. Grabrick did not return a questionnaire.

Position: Isabelle Town Supervisor

Age: 62

Address: N1279 530th St., Bay City

Occupation: Owner/Operator Brownseed Genetics.

Family: Wife, Lynn; sons Ned, Sam and Hugh.

Prior elected offices: Isabelle Town Supervisor (chairman 1980s) and Senior Warden, Christ Episcopal Church Red Wing

Civic involvement: Lifetime member Christ Episcopal Church, Red Wing, taught Sunday School, youth group, member of choir, Vestry, Lay Eucharistic Minister; member USDA Plant Variety Protection Advisory Board; Chairman American Seed Trade Association Organic Seed Committee; witness to National Organic Standards Board; panelist to Seeds and Breeds Summit in Washington D.C. for public breeding funding; served on USDA National Institute for Food and Agriculture grant award committee; served on GreenAmerica NGO develop non-GMO genetics for food suppliers

I chose to run for office because I was asked to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of a supervisor. My plan for Isabelle Township would be to maintain the high quality of life we enjoy here. I am fiscally conservative and would strive to take care of the township needs in a cost-effective manner being mindful of efficient use of funds. When issues arise, to listen to our people and guide the township forward using the Golden Rule as a guiding principle. I would plan to bring to the office business skills that I have learned in 37 years of running a family business in Isabelle Township. To bring also a long-term perspective from being fifth generation land holder in the township. The Red Wing Airport is our neighbor and we need to be ever mindful of its impact on the surrounding area. Isabelle Township has about 10 miles of roads, and maintenance is a key function of the town board. All in all the board has done an excellent job in keeping them up; there are possibly a few places needing some improvements. I have not been active in the government of the township for many years and there are probably many issues to which I am not aware but would look forward to studying further if elected.

In the town of Oak Grove, two men are running for the board chair position; current chair Sarah Palodichuk decided not to run for re-election. Dan Reis is stepping down as clerk, with two newcomers running for that seat. Incumbent treasurer Jeremy Boles will also face a challenger. And lastly, two men will square off for the second supervisor seat.

Position: Oak Grove Township Supervisor

Age: 57

Address: W11355 570th Ave., Prescott

Occupation: Dairy/grain farmer

Family: Wife, Lori; sons Jeremy, Josh, Jake and Jordan Boles; daughter Jessica Miller.

Prior elected offices: Currently on Oak Grove Planning Commission

Civic involvement: St. John’s United Church of Christ member, Prescott Wrestling Club, Snobees past president and director, Hastings Creamery director/officer for 15 years, Oak Grove Planning Commission for 10 years, helped design the Smart Growth and Comprehensive plans.

As a lifelong resident of Oak Grove Township and an active member of the community, I would like to see the Oak Grove Township maintain its unique beauty while preserving the primary ag community; create a secure relationship between both primary ag community with strong conservation practices with quality peaceful rural living; improve and maintain the safety of our roads; and promote economic growth benefiting the citizens of the township. To blend the residential community with future businesses while implementing the Smart Growth Plan and preserving the quality of life for the residents. To maintain local control of township affairs.

Position: Oak Grove Treasurer

Age: 35

Address: N5520 1090th Street Prescott, WI 54021

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Family: Wife Roxan; sons James (7) John (1)

Prior elected offices: Oak Grove Treasurer since 2005

The town treasurer is not a voting position with respect to town decisions and policies, but I find it important to use my knowledge of the township, its financial past and future to help the board make informed and conservative decisions. In my 12 years as treasurer I have continued to help keep Oak Grove a debt free community, save for future improvements, and be involved with acquiring land for the new town hall, fire station and future parks. New and old issues are addressed by the board monthly. As treasurer I will continue to focus on our expenses, allowing us to work within our budget and current tax levy. Also we need to make our budget dollars count investing in maintaining our infrastructure and preserving Oak Groves rural assets and way of life, which I grew up with and hope to afford my boys the same.

Position: Oak Grove Town Clerk

Age: 22

Address: W10285 620th Ave., River Falls

Occupation: Farmer and Winfield Research Technician

Family: The oldest of six children of Angela and Jason

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement: University of Wisconsin-River Falls Crops and Soils Club, Volunteer at Ag Day on campus, Dorm Resident Assistant

Growing up in the Oak Grove Township, I was highly involved in 4-H, sports and my community. To further my involvement, I am running for Town Clerk. I plan to bring a young perspective to the role and provide support for my township through clear communication and organization. The Oak Grove Township faces typical issues of development and meeting the needs of a growing population. I would like to support the preservation of the rural character that already exists while incorporating new ideas into the Township. As Town Clerk, I plan to support the voting town board members in meeting the goals of maintaining a safe and desirable community to live in.

Position: Oak Grove Town Clerk

Address: I’ve lived in the Town of Oak Grove for more than eight years.

Occupation: Writer/editor with more than 20 years’ professional experience, including project management.

Family: Married. I moved to Oak Grove to be nearer to my large extended family.

Civic involvement: I’ve served on the Oak Grove Planning Commission for the last three years.

As a member of the planning commission, I’ve come to appreciate the contributions of our prior and current clerk. When our current clerk decided to step down after a single term because of the time entailed, I decided to step up.

A town clerk has broad responsibilities under Wisconsin statutes: He or she handles communications, keeps the public record and manages elections. The clerk also maintains the town’s finance book (a separate record from the treasurer’s) and issues checks together with the treasurer. In addition, the clerk assists the board with reports and filings required by the county and state, which can have legal or financial consequences to the town if key deadlines are missed or information is inaccurate.

By nature, the town clerk’s role is impartial (it’s a non-voting position). I understand the importance of clarity and fairness in conducting town business, and respect the views of all fellow residents. The clerk’s responsibilities are not small, and as our town grows, so will its needs. I bring strong professional skills the job, and it would be a privilege to serve my community in this way.

Position: Oak Grove Town Supervisor II

Age: 53

Address: N5367 1240th St., Prescott

Occupation: Public Safety Official (retired)/Corporate Security Executive; MA Public Administration & Management, Hamline University

Family: Wife of 30 years, three adult children

Prior elected offices: Chair, Prescott Area Fire & EMS Association; appointed member, Oak Grove Planning Commission

Civic involvement: Volunteer work includes Carpenter Nature Center, Boy Scouts of America, St. Joe’s Church, All Saints Church, numerous board and commission appointments throughout professional career. Active Member of International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and American Society of Industrial Security (ASIS).

It is an honor to receive a nomination by citizens of Oak Grove to serve in this capacity and I look forward to the potential; thank you for this vote of confidence. I have spent a rewarding career in public service and invested heavily in my education and personal development to earn and maintain public trust. Public boards and commissions work for the people and I place high value on listening and learning in guiding decision-making and building stronger, more informed consensus. Oak Grove is a beautiful place and we must strive to balance the preservation of a rich agricultural heritage with the need to support the realities of economic growth within our region. Oak Grove’s Comprehensive Plan is a living document and, in my opinion, serves as a voice of the community in guiding decisions by our elected officials. I highly recommend that we survey our residents, as was done several years ago, and update this plan to ensure an accurate representation of majority opinion. This step is critical in navigating our way through economic growth, development and housing, intergovernmental relations, infrastructure requirements, land use, code enforcement, and more. Community expectations and external forces define the priorities and responsibilities applied to our elected and appointed officials. I am committed to a forward-looking approach to governing while preserving the wonderful things about Oak Grove Township that attracted my family and others like us to this area years ago.

Position: Oak Grove Town Board Chairman

Address: W12082 620th Ave., Prescott

Occupation: Semi-retired farmer; retired purchasing and inventory for Saint Paul Ammonia Products, Cenex and Lowry Development Co.

Family: Married to wife Bonnie for 63 years; two sons, each married with two children, seven great-grandchildren.

Prior elected offices: Pierce County Board, 20 years; Oak Grove Town Board, 20 years, including supervisor, board chair and planning commission chairman; Highway Committee; Law Enforcement Committee; Emergency Management Committee; Partners & Tourism Committee; and Veterans Committee. Current county committees include Agriculture & Extension Education, Finance & Personnel, Solid Waste/Recycling (vice-chair), Pierce County Fair, Building (vice-chair), Highway Safety, Land Conservation and Oak Grove Town Board Supervisor.

Civic involvement: Tractor pull, Pierce County Fair volunteer and Clean Sweep volunteer.

My experience on the town board and other committees gives me the knowledge and background to understand how to be involved with the town board in the most effective way possible. My experience and background provides me with the knowledge of resources, which enables me to find the best way to accomplish our goals. I’m a good listener, and I’m passionate about my community. I believe in listening to and researching the facts in both sides of every situation. You never really know what issues will come up. I am prepared to deal with what comes up. One of the upcoming issues that Oak Grove will be dealing with is ag enterprises and zoning in Oak Grove Township. For more photos and details, visit Jerry Kosin on Facebook.

Position: Oak Grove Town Treasurer

Age: 50

Address: W11925 560th Ave., Prescott

Occupation: Finance billing operations, AT&T

Family: Single, no children

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement: No current involvement

I’ve been in a finance, IT and billing capacity for nearly 28 years and a citizen of Prescott/Oak Grove my entire life. I wanted to become more actively involved in township matters as I was often the only non-board member at many town meetings. Understanding the funding and spending matters more directly seemed the most appropriate way to become involved and can leverage my employment skill set.

Growth pressure from neighboring Prescott and the Twin Cities is creating challenges for the wide geography of the township. I believe the township retains around 7 cents of each property tax dollar, therefore fiscal management efficiency is critical to meet our needs.

The treasurer must continue to effectively support the town board to ensure fiscal compliance and offer creative ways to save scarce financial resources that can be deployed on the most pressing town matters such as road maintenance, police and fire protection. The financial burden upon a township comprised of an already heavily-taxed citizenry will be a challenge for some time.

Position: Oak Grove Town Board Chair

Age: 46

Address: W10995 435th Ave., Prescott

Occupation: Chief Operating Officer, Summit Brewing Company, 1996-present; owner of Pacific Canvas and Leather, 2000 to present

Family: I live with my fiancée Shannon and our two sons Jack (13) and Jonah (8). I also have an adult daughter, Amber (26).

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement: MS Society, Minnesota Stroke Association, Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Saint Paul, Lightning Run for Diabetes, Master Brewers Association of the Americas

I am motivated by a desire to further invest in my community and strengthen the municipal process. I believe that we, as a community, can align town policies and ordinances to our local needs through a reasonable and straightforward approach. I am a firm believer in transparency and consistency. These two beliefs paired with my proven leadership skills will produce positive results for the town. I look forward to working with the great families and businesses of Oak Grove and am confident that together we can increase the quality of the lives of the people in our community and find practical solutions that benefit our town. I welcome questions, thoughts and ideas from all residents. The residents of Oak Grove deserve a higher level of service and easier access to its town board. The current board is made up of people who have a lot of knowledge about Oak Grove. What is missing is strong leadership that can bring all this knowledge together to make timely decisions that positively affect all of the residents of Oak Grove Township. It is my intention that should I be elected, I will be available to the residents via telephone or email at any time. I also intend to make myself available in person for at least 30 minutes prior to each monthly meeting.

Two spots are opening on the Plum City Board of Education. Incumbents Kurt Henn and Jeffrey Heit are hoping to remain on the board, while newcome Duane King is challenging them for a seat. Heit did not return a questionnaire.

Position: Plum City School District Board of Education

Age: 46

Address: N2028 County Road CC, Maiden Rock

Occupation: Pharmacist and part-time farmer

Family: Wife, Tracy; children Bekah (a junior), Jack (a freshman), Anna (sixth grade) and Lizzie (third grade)

Prior elected offices: Plum City School Board

Civic involvement: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Plum City — Church board member; Stockholm Town Mutual Insurance Company — board member; Plum City Youth Sports — volunteer coach for baseball and football; Meals on Wheels — volunteer in Wabasha, Minn.

I have been on the Plum City School Board since 2008. Committees that I have served on during that time include community relations, curriculum, negotiations and insurance. During my time on the board, we have worked diligently to continue to enable the district provide an excellent education, while managing costs effectively. One of our goals was to transition our superintendent position to part-time without compromising the performance of our district. With the help of the staff, the district was able to accomplish this transition a few years back. Our district was very fortunate to pass both referendum questions that were presented to the voters last November. If re-elected, continued work on these projects will be a main priority for the board of education and administration. Moving forward, one of the main responsibilities the board will face is navigating the referendum projects that are planned. Ensuring careful stewardship prior to the approval of each project is key.

As with many small districts across the state, dealing with declining or potentially declining enrollment presents its challenges. Our district will likely continue to be in this situation. I feel that the experience I have gained over my previous time on the board has been valuable in this area and will be helpful moving forward.

Lastly, being able to expand our educational opportunities is important to our future success. Being able to offer a solid, yet broad curriculum will provide a strong base for the students of this district.

Position: Plum City School Board

Age: 59

Address: W2116 370th Ave., Maiden Rock

Occupation: Farmer

Family: Wife and three grown girls, all married; two grandkids

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement : None

I am choosing to run for the Plum City School Board to give a voice to everyone who has been asking the same questions I have. I believe in honesty, integrity and putting everything out on the table for the community to make a well-informed decision. I recently raised some questions concerning the Plum City School referendum and the lack of accurate information that had been provided by several individuals prior to the vote. There was an overall feeling of deceit during and after the vote. It was very clear that the people were not given all the information to make an informed choice. The communities which contribute to the Plum City School District deserve answers, and I intend on bringing this information out into the open so everyone can understand the effects and exactly how the referendum money will be used.

In the town of Trenton, incumbent Board Chair Brian Berg is being challenged by Daniel Meixner, a past town chairman.

Position: Trenton Town Chair

Age: 53

Address: N3823 750th St., Ellsworth

Occupation: Beef and crop farmer

Family: Wife Lisa; sons Justin and Ian

Prior elected offices: Current Trenton Town Chair

I feel the adoption of a comprehensive non-metallic mining ordinance was important to our community. It provides protection for our residents and our infrastructure from unregulated industrial scale mining and activity. Numerous communities in Wisconsin are facing a host of problems because they had no rules in place. The biggest problem facing our township is funding for road construction. We have asphalt surfaces nearing 50 years old. Construction costs have risen well above the broader rate of inflation for many years. In 2005, our state government stopped indexing the gas tax relative to the rate of inflation. The effect has been well over a billion dollars to date. Our crumbling roads need to be addressed.

Position: Trenton Town Chair

Age: 67

Address: N1681 815th St., Hager City

Occupation: Retired stationary steam engineer. I worked for 40-plus years for S.B. Foot Tanning Co.

Family: One son is a Pierce County deputy sergeant. One daughter is a senior payroll specialist for Rochester Mayo Clinic.

Prior elected offices: Past Trenton Town Chair

Civic involvement: Disabled Vietnam Veteran; member of the American Legion for 40-plus years; former Cub Scout leader; Little League coach; two years on Ellsworth Area Ambulance Operating Board; two years as Trenton Town Chair.