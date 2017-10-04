Farrah Fazal of KSTP-TV will present "Shining a Light into the Shadows" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in the North Hall auditorium on campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Fazal joined KSTP in March 2016 after three years with KSDK-TV in St. Louis where she was among journalists covering the protests in Ferguson, Mo. Fazal also has worked for television stations in Texas, Nebraska, Montana and Florida.

Earlier this year, Fazal reported KSTP's "Hell to Heartland" series examining links between Somali refugees in Minnesota and their war-ravaged homeland. The series and stories from it have been nominated for four Upper Midwest Regional Emmy awards.

Fazal was born in Africa and educated in the United Kingdom and Canada.

The seminar is sponsored by the UW-River Falls Communication and Media Studies Department. Each semester, the department hosts the seminar to bring working journalists and media experts to campus to discuss contemporary issues.

For further information, call 715-425-3169 or email journalism@uwrf.edu.