Prescott HS students to join national walkout event

According to Prescott High School principal Josh Fiege, Prescott students will also have the opportunity to take part in the national event.

"The Prescott High School students, led by student leadership from National Honor Society and Student Council, plan to lead a walkout of the building on March 14 for students who wish to show their support for all victims of the Stoneman Douglas shooting," Fiege said.

The PHS walkout will take place concurrently with the national event, which is scheduled to run from 10-10:17 a.m. in honor of the 17 victims.

Three different national actions have been announced, including the Women's March Youth Empower walkout on March 14, March for Our Lives on March 24 and National School Walkout Day on April 20. The April 20 date falls on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting in Colorado in 1999.