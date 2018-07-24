Staged car fight draws warning from officers

Officers responded at 8:22 p.m. July 15 to 430th Street and Highway 72 in Ellsworth for a domestic disturbance in a vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle with two people inside. Both people said the incident was a staged fight "for fun," the blotter report states. They were warned for disorderly conduct and parking in the roadway.

Prescott burglary

A burglary was reported July 9 at a storage unit at N6524 1250th St. in Prescott.

Traffic troubles

• Deputies stopped a vehicle July 9 that was registered to a revoked driver at 135th Avenue and Highway 35 in Bay City. The driver, a Bay City man, was arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation and tampering with ignition interlock device.

• Deputies on patrol stopped a vehicle at 7:36 p.m. July 10 at 830th Street and County Road K in Hager City. The driver, a Red Wing man, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and for warrants. The passenger, a Red Wing woman, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and for warrants.

• Deputies stopped a speeding motorcyclist crossing the centerline at 7:26 p.m. July 14 on Highway 35 in Bay City. The driver, a Red Wing man, was arrested on suspicion of OWI after performing field-sobriety tests.

Two suspected in alcohol theft

A gas station at W3541 Highway 35, Maiden Rock, reported a theft of alcohol on July 11. Possible suspects, both of whom had felony arrest warrants, were identified. The suspects' vehicle was found in Plum City and the suspects were seen at a nearby home. They fled into the woods once deputies showed up. Evidence was taken from the vehicle, which was towed from the house. The suspects remained at large. The following day, deputies arrested two women for warrants at 303 Hill Road in Plum City. It was not immediately clear if they were the theft suspects.

Hit-and-run reported in Plum City

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:03 p.m. July 14 at county roads X and S in Plum City. The victim called the suspect to return and file a crash report. The suspect refused to return and fled into Pepin County. Officers found the suspect's vehicle and ticketed the driver for hit and run, failure to notify police of an accident and unsafe backing.

Hager City crash

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:41 a.m. July 15 at N1620 County Road VV in Hager City. One person was transported to a hospital by personal vehicle. Both drivers were issued tickets.

Bay City boom

Deputies responded at 8:04 p.m. July 15 to W6373 Highway 35 for a loud bang heard in the village that was followed by a power outage in the area north of the railroad tracks. The utility company was notified.

Miscellaneous

• A caller reported July 11 that it appeared someone let all the chickens out of a coop at a County Road K home in Hager City.

• A complainant reported at 1:11 a.m. July 14 that a drunken man came to his house to charge a vehicle battery. Deputies checked on the situation and arrested the man for a probation violation.

• Deputies responded to reports of an unwanted person July 15 at N3365 County Road K in Hager City. A woman there was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct.