    Photos: Storm rips through Red Wing Monday

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 7:16 p.m.
    A large tree fell on a house on West Fifth Street as a result of a strong storm on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 9
    Storm wreckage at the corner of West Fifth Street and Cleveland Street. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 9
    Helping his neighbors, Karl Bakke of Red Wing, along with a number of helpers to carry the wood away, cuts up a fallen tree on West Fifth Street on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9
    A Jeep is pinned underneath a large tree as city of Red Wing employees try to take off branches and remove it near Hill Street on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9
    Austin Hosfeld, 10, of Red Wing checks on his boat on August 27 after a storm knocked a large tree branch onto his boat. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9
    On Old West Main Street, a tree fell, causing telephone wires to lay in the street, after a strong storm hit Red Wing on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9
    Red Wing residents came out in full force to help each remove branches, cut up fallen trees and sweep up the mess made by a strong storm that hit Red Wing on the afternoon of August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9
    Bay Point Park was hit hard by the storm, uprooting and knocking down many trees on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9
    A car suffered significant damage on August 27 after a strong storm his Red Wing off of West Fifth Street. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 9

    A storm hit parts of Red Wing hard on Monday afternoon, causing damage numerous areas of town.

    The National Weather Service announced a tornado warning a little after 5 p.m. on August 27, lasting just an hour.

    According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities Twitter account, Red Wing experienced a wind gust of 82 miles per hour.

    There were no sightings of a tornado.

    Areas like Bay Point Park had numerous trees down, with Old West Main Street needing to be shut down when a tree fell into the street.

    There were two trees on the train tracks below Old West Main Street as well.

    On West Fifth Street, residents took to the streets with their chainsaws to try and assist others who had trees fallen in their yard. Some had trees fall onto their vehicles and homes.

    It is unclear if there were any injuries at this time.

    This story is developing.

