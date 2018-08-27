Photos: Storm rips through Red Wing Monday
A storm hit parts of Red Wing hard on Monday afternoon, causing damage numerous areas of town.
The National Weather Service announced a tornado warning a little after 5 p.m. on August 27, lasting just an hour.
According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities Twitter account, Red Wing experienced a wind gust of 82 miles per hour.
There were no sightings of a tornado.
Areas like Bay Point Park had numerous trees down, with Old West Main Street needing to be shut down when a tree fell into the street.
There were two trees on the train tracks below Old West Main Street as well.
On West Fifth Street, residents took to the streets with their chainsaws to try and assist others who had trees fallen in their yard. Some had trees fall onto their vehicles and homes.
It is unclear if there were any injuries at this time.
This story is developing.