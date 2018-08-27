Photos: Storm rips through Red Wing Monday

A large tree fell on a house on West Fifth Street as a result of a strong storm on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 9

Storm wreckage at the corner of West Fifth Street and Cleveland Street. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

Helping his neighbors, Karl Bakke of Red Wing, along with a number of helpers to carry the wood away, cuts up a fallen tree on West Fifth Street on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

A Jeep is pinned underneath a large tree as city of Red Wing employees try to take off branches and remove it near Hill Street on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9

Austin Hosfeld, 10, of Red Wing checks on his boat on August 27 after a storm knocked a large tree branch onto his boat. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9

On Old West Main Street, a tree fell, causing telephone wires to lay in the street, after a strong storm hit Red Wing on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9

Red Wing residents came out in full force to help each remove branches, cut up fallen trees and sweep up the mess made by a strong storm that hit Red Wing on the afternoon of August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9

Bay Point Park was hit hard by the storm, uprooting and knocking down many trees on August 27. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9