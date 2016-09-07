Truck catches fire in Spring Valley

A truck fire was reported Sept. 7. The vehicle was located close to a house and detached garage, but no property damage was reported. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

The vehicle is “a total loss.” The owner of the truck and property was out of town but notified of the incident. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

SPRING VALLEY--A truck fire was reported on Sept. 7. Fire and EMS were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. to W118 N 2nd St.

The truck was located in a driveway close to a home and detached garage. When Chief DuBois arrived first on scene, flames were still visible. The fire was seen in the engine and passenger compartments of the 2009 Chevy Silverado.

DuBois used a neighbor's garden hose to help suppress the fire before the arrival of Spring Valley Fire Department after which the fire was swiftly extinguished.

No damage was done to the property and no injuries were reported.

Owner of the vehicle and house Justin Kubisiak was called and informed about the situation.

He out of town at the time of the incident.

According to a press release, the truck appears to be “a total loss.” It is not yet known how the fire started, a final determination will be made by the Fire Chief.