Ellsworth motorist, 18, injured in crash

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 18-year-old Dawson Minder, who was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash occurred at 12:07 p.m. on Highway 10 at 300th Street in the town of Salem, where 66-year-old Maiden Rock resident Gary Schladweiler was headed west in a farm semi. Minder was following behind the semi and struck it “at a high rate of speed” as it was attempting to turn from the highway onto 300th Street, according to the release.

The Minder vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, while the semi’s rear axle was damaged in the crash.

Schladweiler was not injured.

Ellsworth firefighters, ambulance and paramedics assisted deputies on the scene.