Breanna Kae Kinneman was eastbound on Highway 29 at about 12:10 a.m. Nov. 19 in a 2006 Honda Accord when she swerved to miss a deer and struck a guardrail near County Road MM, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Kinneman was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with what deputies called "severe injuries."

According to a GoFundMe site set up for Kinneman, she sustained "severe injuries to both of her legs." A written entry describes how Kinneman could be left with lifelong mobility issues as a result of the crash.

Her uncle, Rusty Kinneman, said she has a long road ahead of her, but is "doing as good as can be expected."

Kinneman's GoFundMe page is looking to raise $30,000. An account has also been set up at both branches of First National Bank in Prescott and River Falls. Those wishing to give can do so at either location under the name "Breanna Kinneman Benefit."

Wisconsin State Patrol and River Falls EMS, fire and police assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The accident is under investigation.