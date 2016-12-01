Failure to yield factor in Ellsworth collision

Samantha H. Lopez, 27, River Falls, was heading eastbound on Main Street at roughly 3:48 p.m. Nov. 30 in a Saturn Ion when she made a left hand turn north onto Maple Street into the path of Jeffrey Borst, 51, Ellsworth, who was heading westbound at the stoplight in a Volkswagen Passat.

Lopez reported no injuries, while the police report listed a possible injury for Borst; both were wearing seat belts. Neither required medical transport.

Police listed failure to yield the right of way as a factor in the crash. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage to their front ends and had to be towed. Pierce County Sheriff's Office assisted Ellsworth Police.

No citations were issued.