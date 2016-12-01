Search
    Failure to yield factor in Ellsworth collision

    By Sarah Young Today at 1:39 p.m.
    Police provided traffic control on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the Main and Maple streets stoplights in Ellsworth Wednesday, Nov. 30. While the roadway was wet, it was not listed as a factor in the crash. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    ELLSWORTH -- A two-vehicle crash at the stoplights in Ellsworth Wednesday afternoon resulted in damaged vehicles for two drivers.

    Samantha H. Lopez, 27, River Falls, was heading eastbound on Main Street at roughly 3:48 p.m. Nov. 30 in a Saturn Ion when she made a left hand turn north onto Maple Street into the path of Jeffrey Borst, 51, Ellsworth, who was heading westbound at the stoplight in a Volkswagen Passat.

    Lopez reported no injuries, while the police report listed a possible injury for Borst; both were wearing seat belts. Neither required medical transport.

    Police listed failure to yield the right of way as a factor in the crash. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage to their front ends and had to be towed. Pierce County Sheriff's Office assisted Ellsworth Police.

    No citations were issued.

