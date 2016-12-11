Search
    Weekend rollover sends 3 to hospital

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:18 p.m.

    TOWN OF DIAMOND BLUFF -- A vehicle rollover sent three people to the hospital with undisclosed injuries Saturday afternoon in the town of Diamond Bluff.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at about 3:50 p.m. Dec. 10 on Highway 35 near 370th Avenue.

    A 2005 Ford Expedition, driven by 50-year-old Denise Daniel of Ellsworth, was traveling southbound on Highway 35 when it lost control, crossed into the opposite lane, entered the ditch and rolled over.

    Passengers in the vehicle, an unidentified Red Wing woman and 49-year-old Albert Norman of Minneapolis, were transported to Mayo Red Wing Hospital along with Daniel.

    Red Wing EMS, Ellsworth Fire and Ellsworth First Responders assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

