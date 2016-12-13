UPDATE: I-94 cleared after truck fire

The tricl was filled with mail.

The entrance to I-94 was closed at the Highway 65 eastbound ramp and it wasn't clear when that entrance would be opened.

As of 11 a.m. this morning, the State Patrol had yet to issue a press release about the situation.

UPDATE:

The Wisconsin State Patrol issued the following news release regarding the incident ...

The details of the crash are as follows:

On Dec. 13, at approximately 8:22 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified of a semi fire on I-94 eastbound near mile marker11.

When officers arrived the semi-tractor was fully engulfed and the fire had spread into the trailer. The driver was not injured. Due to the hazardous conditions of the fire and safety of emergency responders the emergency alternate route was activated for the eastbound traffic on I-94.

The semi unit, operated by Navigation Group Inc. from Downers Grove, Ill., was transporting U.S. mail. A U.S. postal inspector was dispatched to the scene to assist in the clean-up and security of the mail. The scene was cleared and traffic was re-opened at 12:46 p.m.

Assisting agencies included Roberts Fire Department, River Falls Fire Department, United Fire Department, St. Croix County Highway Department, and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.