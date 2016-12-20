Pickup rollover sends Spring Valley teen to hospital
TOWN OF EL PASO -- A one-vehicle rollover early Tuesday morning sent a Spring Valley teenager to the hospital.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash at 7:34 a.m. on 650th Avenue just west of County Road CC in the town of El Paso.
Story Paige Taylor-East, 16, was the only occupant. She was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup east on 650th Avenue when she lost control, entered the south ditch and rolled.
Elmwood EMS transported her to River Falls Area Hospital.
Spring Valley Fire and Elmwood Fire also assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol at the scene.