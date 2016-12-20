Search
    Pickup rollover sends Spring Valley teen to hospital

    By Sarah Young Today at 11:57 a.m.

    TOWN OF EL PASO -- A one-vehicle rollover early Tuesday morning sent a Spring Valley teenager to the hospital.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash at 7:34 a.m. on 650th Avenue just west of County Road CC in the town of El Paso.

    Story Paige Taylor-East, 16, was the only occupant. She was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup east on 650th Avenue when she lost control, entered the south ditch and rolled.

    Elmwood EMS transported her to River Falls Area Hospital.

    Spring Valley Fire and Elmwood Fire also assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol at the scene.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsTown of El Pasospring valleywisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
