    Man found dead in rural River Falls; high carbon monoxide levels present

    By Mike Longaecker on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:13 p.m.

    High carbon monoxide levels were detected at a town of River Falls house where a man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 80-year-old John Eisele. He was found inside his home at W9761 818th Ave. in the town of River Falls, sheriff’s investigator Tom Bauer said.

    The initial call was for a gas leak and an unresponsive person inside the house, according to the release. The incident was discovered when a friend of Eisele’s came to visit him, Bauer said.

    “Upon further investigation it was determined that there was not a gas leak, however high levels of carbon monoxide was detected inside the residence,” the release states.

    Eisele was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigation into the incident remained active Friday, but initial indications showed no signs of foul play, according to authorities.

    Bauer said an autopsy was being performed Friday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm suspicions that carbon monoxide caused the death.

    Firefighters, police and EMTs from River Falls assisted deputies at the scene, along with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

