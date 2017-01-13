The initial call was for a gas leak and an unresponsive person inside the house, according to the release. The incident was discovered when a friend of Eisele’s came to visit him, Bauer said.

“Upon further investigation it was determined that there was not a gas leak, however high levels of carbon monoxide was detected inside the residence,” the release states.

Eisele was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation into the incident remained active Friday, but initial indications showed no signs of foul play, according to authorities.

Bauer said an autopsy was being performed Friday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm suspicions that carbon monoxide caused the death.

Firefighters, police and EMTs from River Falls assisted deputies at the scene, along with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

More from RiverTowns.net