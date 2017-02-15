Two injured in Spring Valley-area crash

According to a news release, the crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. at 330th Street and 770th Avenue in the town of Gilman. Deputies said Sotona’s 1998 Chevy 3500 pickup was eastbound on 770th Avenue when it collided with Nelson’s 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, which was southbound on 330th Street.

The extent of Nelson’s and Sotona’s injuries were not disclosed. The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by police, EMS and firefighters from Spring Valley and Baldwin EMS.