    Two injured in Spring Valley-area crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:48 p.m.

    Two people were hospitalized Tuesday, Feb. 14, after their vehicles collided at a rural Spring Valley intersection.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the drivers as 49-year-old Sara Nelson of Spring Valley and 35-year-old Iron River resident Brock Sotona. They were both taken by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.

    According to a news release, the crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. at 330th Street and 770th Avenue in the town of Gilman. Deputies said Sotona’s 1998 Chevy 3500 pickup was eastbound on 770th Avenue when it collided with Nelson’s 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, which was southbound on 330th Street.

    The extent of Nelson’s and Sotona’s injuries were not disclosed. The crash remains under investigation.

    Deputies were assisted at the scene by police, EMS and firefighters from Spring Valley and Baldwin EMS.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
