    Authorities, ambulances called to crash in rural Ellsworth

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:04 p.m.
    Pierce County sheriff's deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded Friday to a crash on County Road O at 560th Avenue in the town of Trimbelle. (RiverTown Multimedia photo by Mike Longaecker)

    Authorities responded Friday morning, Feb. 17, to a two-vehicle crash in rural Ellsworth.

    The crash, first reported at about 11:40 a.m., occurred on County Road O near 560th Avenue in the town of Trimbelle. 

    Initial scanner reports indicated one occupant might have been injured, though the severity was unclear. 

    Pierce County sheriff's deputies were among responding agencies, which included the Wisconsin State Patrol and Ellsworth ambulance.

    More information from the crash will be posted as it becomes available.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
