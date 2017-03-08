VIDEO: Tree falls on power lines
ELLSWORTH -- A tree fell on multiple power lines due to strong gusting winds in the early afternoon hours of March 8 at 267 N. Maple St. near the Ellsworth Post Office.
A power line was knocked down; two other power lines held up a fallen tree. Officers and firefighters were on the scene to make sure traffic was redirected.
There were no apparent injuries related to the power line being down.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts were around 30 miles-per-hour at that time.
The National Weather Sevice reported at 12:10 p.m. that wind gusts could reach near 45 mph across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.
The Ellsworth area will be in a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m.
In the event of a fallen power line, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services says to do the following:
- Stay away from power lines, meters, transformers and electrical boxes.
- Don’t climb trees near power lines.
- Never fly kits, remote control airplanes or balloons near power lines.
- If you get something stuck in a power line, call your Touchstone Energy co-op to get it.
- Keep a safe distance from overhead power lines when working with ladders or installing objects such as antennas.
- Never touch or go near a downed power line.
- Don’t touch anything that may be touching a downed wire, such as a car.
- Keep children and pets away.