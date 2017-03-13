Weather conditions contribute to Sunday crash
TOWN OF OAK GROVE -- Weather conditions contributed to a two-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon in the town of Oak Grove in which two people were transported to the hospital.
According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release, Alexis J. Moyer, 19, of Lake City, Minn., was driving a 2003 Pontiac northbound at 4:13 p.m. on Highway 35 near 1220th Street when she appeared to have crossed the center line. She was struck by a southbound 2003 Cadillac Deville, driven by 45-year-old Teri J. Allen-Waters of Trempealeau.
Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. Sheriff’s deputies said the weather conditions were a contributing factor.
Prescott Fire and River Falls Ambulance -- Prescott Station assisted deputies on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.