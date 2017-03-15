UPDATE: Knapp man killed, North Hudson man injured in crash

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old Knapp resident Timothy H. Mittlestadt was pronounced dead at the scene -- County Road N and 310th Street in the town of Cady. The driver of the second vehicle, Richard C. Fisher, 52, North Hudson, was transported to River Falls Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a news release, the crash occurred at 2:33 p.m. when Mittlestadt’s Chevy Express van, headed north on 310th Street, drove through a stop sign and was struck by Fisher’s eastbound Ford Super Duty van at County Road N.

Mittlestadt’s van then struck a telephone box and a utility pole before coming to rest in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Sheriff’s officials said Mittlestadt was not wearing a seat belt. Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Klatt said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Fisher, who was transported by Spring Valley EMS, was belted, according to the release.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Spring Valley firefighters, Spring Valley EMS, United Fire and Rescue, Baldwin EMS and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted deputies at the scene.

The crash, St. Croix County’s second traffic fatality of 2017, remained under investigation.