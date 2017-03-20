Car crashes into Ellsworth home

According to the report:

The driver, 39-year-old Ellsworth resident Kari B. Johnson, was believed to be headed north on Highland Drive toward her residence.

The report states it appeared Johnson missed her turn, drove through the yard of 497 Highland Drive, hit a curb and a sewer apparatus before striking a light pole and a utility box.

The vehicle continued northeast for about 250 feet until striking the house at 882 N. Brown St.

Resident Tina Huppert told officers the family was sleeping upstairs when the car drove into the basement spare bedroom. Huppert said no one was downstairs at the time and no one was hurt in their home.

Johnson was uninjured by the incident and said she didn't have any recollection of how she had gotten at the scene, the report states.

Johnson allegedly told police she had been drinking, but only had four beers. The report states Johnson had a blood alcohol content of 0.278. Officers also found two pills in her possession, Oxycodone and Acetaminophen.

Johnson claimed to have no knowledge of the Oxycodone and does not have a prescription for Oxycodone, according to the report.

Officers took Johnson into custody on suspicion of OWI and possession of a schedule I and II narcotic drug.