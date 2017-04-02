Search
    Webster man airlifted after head injury

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:24 a.m.

    TOWN OF SALEM -- A Webster man had to be airlifted Friday afternoon after sustaining a head injury at a local gravel pit.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:40 p.m. March 31 that sent officers to the gravel pit on 390th Avenue, east of Highway 10 in the town of Salem.

    Arlan Pope Construction employee Daniel Pope, 25, sustained a head injury while operating a skidster. North Memorial Helicopter took him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries.

    Ellsworth Area Fire, Ambulance and Paramedics also assisted at the scene.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
