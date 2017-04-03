Two injured Monday in Pierce County crash

According to a news release, Dodge, of River Falls, was eastbound on Highway 29, while Keeler, of Arkansaw, was northbound on Highway 63 in a 2014 Jeep Compass. Investigation revealed Dodge’s 2006 Ford 500 truck failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, the release states.

Ellsworth fire and ambulance crews, along with Spring Valley fire, assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation.