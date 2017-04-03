Search
    Two injured Monday in Pierce County crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:30 a.m.

    Two western Wisconsin men were hospitalized Monday, April 3, after their vehicles collided in rural Pierce County.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew R. Dodge, 33, and Elwyn P. Keeler, 60, were taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital after the crash, reported at about 6 a.m. in the town of Gilman.

    According to a news release, Dodge, of River Falls, was eastbound on Highway 29, while Keeler, of Arkansaw, was northbound on Highway 63 in a 2014 Jeep Compass. Investigation revealed Dodge’s 2006 Ford 500 truck failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, the release states.

    Ellsworth fire and ambulance crews, along with Spring Valley fire, assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
