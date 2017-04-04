The pedestrian’s identity was not released as of Tuesday morning.

Social media reports raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the crash, which was reported at 11:46 a.m. Monday, April 3. Aubart said whether or not the crash was accidental remained under investigation.

The driver of the semi will not be ticketed, Aubart said.

River Falls ambulance crews and police were seen responding to a person lying on the roadway in the northbound lane of Highway 35 traffic — just north of the Highway 65 off-ramp from River Falls. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital before being transferred to Regions.

River Falls Police Chief Gordie Young said alcohol did not play a role for the semi driver, whose name was not yet available.

Aubart said the semi was entering the highway from the on-ramp and braked hard as it encountered the man.The driver, he said, did all he could to avoid the collision.

“He had just about stopped” in traffic, Aubart said, estimating the semi had likely slowed to about 5 mph at the point of impact.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisting in the investigation of the crash, which remains active.