Hager City home catches fire after grill explosion
HAGER CITY -- Area firefighters battled to control a blaze at a rural Hager City home for four hours late Saturday afternoon.
Ellsworth Fire Chief Brent Langer said they received a call at 4:22 p.m. from the homeowners, Jamie Grizzle and Ben Bergh, claiming their gas grill on their deck at N3875 County Road K exploded, completely engulfing the side of their home and spreading to the roof. No one was injured, according to Langer.
Red Wing and Prescott fire departments assisted Ellsworth Fire on the scene.
Langer said the walls of the house are still standing, but the roof collapsed in. The homeowners are staying with family in Ellsworth.
No other property was damaged as a result of the fire.
You can visit their gofundme page at http://www.gofundme.com/6c8ny-jamie-and-ben-bergh
