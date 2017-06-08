ATV crash sends Plum City man to hospital

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to N1601 76th St. in the town of Maiden Rock at about 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8 where Gerald L. Bemis had been operating a 2003 Polaris Sportsman 700 on his land. He reportedly lost control on a trail, overturned and hit his head.

Bemis, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was able to make it to his home by foot, a news release stated. A Life Link helicopter took him to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Maiden Rock Ambulance, Ellsworth Ambulance and Life Link III Helicopter assisted Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation at this time.