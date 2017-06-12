Rural River Falls home destroyed in fire

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody said the owners were out of town at the time of the fire and that no firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, first reported at 10:38 a.m.

“Quite a large section” of the main level was destroyed, he said, leaving the house uninhabitable. Fisher and Johansman were receiving assistance from neighbors, Moody said.

The fire, which occurred at N7536 1126th St., was called in by a neighbor who saw smoke and flames coming from the house.

Moody said fire crews had been returning from a transformer fire in the town of Pleasant Valley when the call came in and made it to the scene 11 minutes after being dispatched.

Though a powerful storm brought high winds and hail to parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties around the time of the fire, Moody said indications were that its cause wasn’t weather related. The cause was under investigation Monday, but department officials suspected the fire began in a mechanical room of the house. The basement and first floor sustained the heaviest damage, while heavy smoke damage occurred throughout the home.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire. Crews from Hudson, Ellsworth and Prescott also responded, which Moody said helped keep firefighters from experiencing heat exhaustion. A total of 42 firefighters, including 26 from River Falls, responded to the blaze, along with a River Falls ambulance crew and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies. River Falls deployed a squad, two engines, a brush truck and two water tenders to the scene.

Crews were at the scene until 1:21 p.m. Roberts Fire Department served on standby for River Falls during the incident.