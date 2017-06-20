River Falls man critically injured in crash
A River Falls man was in critical condition Tuesday, June 20, after an early-morning crash in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 72-year-old Donald Engel, the driver of a 2001 Chevy Silverado that crashed on 830th Street near Highway 65 in the town of River Falls.
According to a news release, deputies were called at 3:56 p.m. for a crash there, where they learned Engel was towing a utility trailer carrying a lawnmower when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The pickup left the road and crashed into a tree.
Engel was taken by River Falls Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where a spokeswoman said he was in critical condition Tuesday morning.
River Falls police, ambulance and firefighters assisted deputies at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.