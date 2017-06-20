Search
    River Falls man critically injured in crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:16 a.m.

    A River Falls man was in critical condition Tuesday, June 20, after an early-morning crash in Pierce County.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 72-year-old Donald Engel, the driver of a  2001 Chevy Silverado that crashed on 830th Street near Highway 65 in the town of River Falls.

    According to a news release, deputies were called at 3:56 p.m. for a crash there, where they learned Engel was towing a utility trailer carrying a lawnmower when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The pickup left the road and crashed into a tree.

    Engel was taken by River Falls Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where a spokeswoman said he was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

    River Falls police, ambulance and firefighters assisted deputies at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
