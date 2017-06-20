Hammond motorcyclist injured in Pierce County crash
A Hammond man escaped serious injury after a weekend motorcycle crash in Pierce County.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, June 18, to County Road CC and 130th Street in the town of Maiden Rock.
Officers learned the driver, identified in a news release as 59-year-old Donald A. Kranz, was westbound on County Road CC when he lost control of his 2009 Harley-Davidson on loose gravel.
Kranz was thrown from the overturned bike during the crash. Deputies said he sustained minor injuries and was taken by Pepin ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha.
Pepin County deputies assisted their Pierce County counterparts at the scene.