Two drivers airlifted after Highway 10 crash

A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Highway 10 and a 2002 Pontiac car was heading eastbound near the intersection of J when they collided in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Pacifica had to be extricated from her vehicle and was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care. The driver of the Pontiac was airlifted by Life Link III with life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation. Their names have not been released at this time.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic around the scene, keeping one lane of Highway 10 open. The State Patrol cleared the scene at 7:14 p.m.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Ellsworth Fire and EMS, Life Link III Medical Air Transport and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol at the scene.