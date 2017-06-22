Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two drivers airlifted after Highway 10 crash

    By Sarah Young Today at 6:27 a.m.
    Highway 10 and County Road J was the scene of a head-on collision Wednesday, June 21 at about 4:35 p.m. Two people were airlifted from the scene. Jalen Knuteson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica and and a 2002 Pontiac collided head-on Wednesday, June 21 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Road J in the town of Trimbelle. Jalen Knuteson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    a firefighter looks on as one of two medical transport helicopters lands on County Road J Wednesday, June 20 at the site of a head-on collision. Jalen Knuteson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    A second medical transport helicopter lands at the scene of a two-car head-on crash Wednesday, June 21 at U.S. Highway 10 and County Road J in the town of Trimbelle. It was not immediately known which hospitals the patients were transported to. Jalen Knuteson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    TOWN OF TRIMBELLE -- Two people were airlifted from the scene of a head-on crash Wednesday, June 21 in the town of Trimbelle.

    Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash at about 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Road J.

    A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Highway 10 and a 2002 Pontiac car was heading eastbound near the intersection of J when they collided in the westbound lane.

    The driver of the Pacifica had to be extricated from her vehicle and was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care. The driver of the Pontiac was airlifted by Life Link III with life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation. Their names have not been released at this time.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic around the scene, keeping one lane of Highway 10 open. The State Patrol cleared the scene at 7:14 p.m.

    Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Ellsworth Fire and EMS, Life Link III Medical Air Transport and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol at the scene.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsTown of TrimbelleCrashWisconsin State Patrolwisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness