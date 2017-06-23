UPDATE: Ellsworth man dies from injuries in Highway 10 crash

A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol said Jason Hart succumbed to his injuries Thursday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash at about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Road J in the town of Trimbelle.

A 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 68-year-old Gail Leonard, of Ellsworth, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 and a 2002 Pontiac car, driven by Hart, was heading eastbound near the intersection of J when they collided in the westbound lane.

Leonard had to be extricated from her vehicle and was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care with life-threatening injuries. Hart was airlifted by Life Link III with life-threatening injuries. The news release does not state to which hospitals they were flown. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation. Alcohol use was not a factor.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic around the scene, keeping one lane of Highway 10 open. The State Patrol cleared the scene at 7:14 p.m.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Ellsworth Fire and EMS, Life Link III Medical Air Transport and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol at the scene.