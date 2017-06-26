The State Patrol reported the crash occurred at 12:38 a.m. on Highway 128 near Highway 12 in Wilson. According to a news release, a 2014 Honda Pilot was northbound on Highway 128 when it struck a horse-drawn buggy from behind, the impact from which threw at least one person from the carriage.

That person, identified in a news release as an 18-year-old woman from Wilson, was airlifted from the scene by LifeLink III at 1:19 a.m. to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Two others in the buggy were taken by Baldwin ambulance to Regions — a 19-year-old Wilson man and a 17-year-old Wilson girl. Troopers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old Glenwood City woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She had no signs of impairment, according to troopers.

Names were not released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.