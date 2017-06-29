Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Official: Approximately 35 Pierce County properties damaged by storm

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:01 a.m.
    Becki Lamar took this photo from County Road C and 320th Avenue looking northeast around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. At the time, she said, she didn’t realize there had been a touch down. Photo courtesy of Becki Lamar1 / 4
    Devin Feuerhelm, of Bay City, captured this shot of the tornado Wednesday, June 28.2 / 4
    Clouds like these were a common sight Wednesday, June 28 as they swept through Pierce County. Homes, tree and barns were damaged in a swath from Martell to El Paso. This was taken in Maiden Rock. Photo courtesy of Jony Allen3 / 4
    Jony Allen, Maiden Rock, watched as the storm clouds rolled through her area Wednesday, June 28. Photo courtesy of Jony Allen.4 / 4

    The National Weather Service confirmed what many eyewitnesses already knew — it was a tornado that struck Pierce County on Wednesday.

    Michelle Margraf, a meteorologist for the weather service, said a survey team was on the ground Thursday, June 29, assessing the aftermath of the tornado. Crews should be able to determine the path and strength of the tornado that struck the town of Martell and surrounding areas at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    Pierce County Emergency Management Director Gary Brown said between 30 and 35 properties were affected by the storm. That number could rise as assessment teams continue their work, he said, adding that the towns of Martell and Gilman appeared to be the most affected.

    Homes, farm structures, commercial buildings and garages were among the damage reports Brown said he's collected so far.

    “A lot of properties have significant damage,” Brown said. “It appeared like it was a very powerful storm.”

    Reports of damage in Spring Valley might stem from debris that blew in from outside the community, he said.

    He said he wasn't aware of anyone requiring assistance from the American Red Cross.

    The storm packed heavy rains as well, dropping a confirmed 2.27 inches on River Falls, Margraf said.

    Margraf said NWS crews should have more information later in the day.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentspierce countyTornadoWeatherStormellsworthMartellgilman
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness