    Somerset teen killed in Polk County crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 10:19 a.m.
    A 2017 Somerset High School graduate died Friday after his pickup truck crashed in rural Polk County.

    The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 18-year-old Matthew H.S. Freeberg died after being ejected from the truck in a crash that occurred after he swerved to miss a deer in the road. Four passengers in the truck survived with minor injuries.

    Deputies were called at 9:18 p.m. to 290th Avenue in the town of Sterling, where they learned the truck had been westbound when it crested a hill and swerved after encountering a deer in the road.

    The vehicle overturned and threw Freeberg from it; the passengers found him pinned beneath the truck and eventually freed him and helped Freeberg until EMS crews arrived.

    Freeberg’s condition worsened after a medical helicopter was called and he died at the scene.

    Deputies said Freeberg was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The four passengers were belted, according to deputies.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

