Woman, 80, injured in town of Trenton crash

Deputies learned the Toyota, driven by 80-year-old Carol L. Chase, was northbound on the county road when she entered the pickup’s path at the Highway 35 intersection. Chase was taken by Red Wing ambulance to Mayo Health System-Red Wing.

Deputies didn’t disclose the extent of her injuries.

The pickup driver, identified as Tanner M. Huppert, 18, Beldenville, was evaluated and released from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.