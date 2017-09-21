Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    UPDATE: Police release identity of woman found dead in Hudson

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:12 p.m.
    Hudson police said a 74-year-old woman's body was found near this spot at the end of Dike Road in Hudson. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia

    Hudson police on Thursday confirmed the identity of a woman whose body was found along the St. Croix River.

    Police Chief Marty Jensen identified the woman as 74-year-old Hudson resident Carol M. Christoph. The discovery was made at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, by a woman walking her dog at the end of Dike Road, Jensen said.

    “At the present time it does not appear foul play was involved,” Jensen said Thursday.

    The chief said the woman had not been reported missing.

    Jensen said an autopsy was performed Thursday morning but Christoph’s cause of death had not been determined. The body, which was partially in the water, appeared to have been there less than a day, Jensen said.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentswisconsinHudsondeathhudson police
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement