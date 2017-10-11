Search
District reports 'bumps and bruises' after Ellsworth bus, semi collide

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 8:17 a.m.

    Bumps and bruises were reportedly the extent of injuries after an Ellsworth School District bus and a semi-trailer collided the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 11.

    According to an automated message sent to district families, the crash, which occurred near the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, didn’t result in serious injuries for the 13 students on board bus No. 15 or its driver.

    No information on the drivers of the bus or semi was immediately available, nor was nature of the crash. According to Pierce County scanner traffic, the crash was reported at about 6:40 a.m. on Highway 35.

    The students were taken to the Bay City fire hall where parents could meet them. The district said all those families have been notified of the incident.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol, Ellsworth firefighters and Red Wing ambulance were among responding agencies.

    More information will be posted as it becomes available.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
