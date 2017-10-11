According to an automated message sent to district families, the crash, which occurred near the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, didn’t result in serious injuries for the 13 students on board bus No. 15 or its driver.

No information on the drivers of the bus or semi was immediately available, nor was nature of the crash. According to Pierce County scanner traffic, the crash was reported at about 6:40 a.m. on Highway 35.

The students were taken to the Bay City fire hall where parents could meet them. The district said all those families have been notified of the incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Ellsworth firefighters and Red Wing ambulance were among responding agencies.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.