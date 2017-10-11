UPDATE: Ellsworth school bus was rear-ended by semi

According to an automated message sent to district families, the crash, which occurred near the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, didn’t result in serious injuries for the 13 students on board bus No. 15 or its driver.

The students were taken to the Bay City fire hall where parents could meet them. The district said all those families have been notified of the incident.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, while the bus, driven by 74-year-old Darrell Schuster, was stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto 150th Avenue. That's when a semi driven by 50-year-old Sauk Rapids, Minn., resident Daniel Neussendorfer struck the bus from behind.

Neussendorfer was taken by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Health Systems-Red Wing with undisclosed injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Ellsworth firefighters and Red Wing ambulance were among responding agencies at the crash, which remains under investigation.